Kent handed Morven design brief

Kent will undertake a pre–front end engineering design (pre-FEED) study for the Morven offshore wind project, which is expected to generate enough to power the equivalent of around 3 million homes.

A collaboration between BP and German energy group EnBW, the project will use fixed-bottom turbines in 75 metres of water as part of the ScotWind leasing round.

The project will also involve the regeneration of the Port of Leith and create an operations and maintenance base in Aberdeen.

The pre-FEED studies, expected to take six months, will involve engineering design work on foundation type and corrosion protection concepts as well as transportation and installation feasibility. Kent will work with Ternan Energy to provide specialist geotechnical services.

Kent previously designed the world-first deep water offshore wind jacket substructures for Beatrice offshore windfarm, which has since become one of Europe’s largest operational offshore wind farms. It is involved in developing 70% of all UK offshore wind farms. In the last decade, it has delivered 11GW of operational wind farms, more than 1,500 offshore wind structures, and 20+ offshore substations.

