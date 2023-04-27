Kent wins second Berwick Bank wind farm commission

Kent will undertake the front-end engineering design (FEED) and detailed design of the wind turbine generator foundations and substructures for Berwick Bank.

This commission follows Kent’s delivery of the concept design.

Berwick Bank is in the outer Firth of Forth, in the North Sea. The array of wind turbines is expected to have the potential to deliver up to 4.1GW of installed capacity, making it one of the most extensive in the world.

Cerianne Cummings, Kent’s market director for offshore wind, said: “Kent’s relationship with SSE Renewables dates back over 20 years and we are delighted to continue to support them on the Berwick Bank project, following successful completion of the foundations and substation topside concept design phase. We couldn’t be prouder to be involved in this project which will have the capability to generate enough green energy to power more than five million homes, more than double the amount of households in Scotland.”

