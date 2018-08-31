Kenya awards contract for geothermal plant

The project for Kenya Electricity Generating Company will be Marubeni’s first geothermal power plant in Africa.

The project, which is expected to be completed in 2021, involves the construction of a sixth power generation unit within the Olkaria Geothermal Power Station. Components such as steam turbines and generators will be provided to Marubeni by Fuji Electric.

Geothermal power plants produce roughly 43% of the electricity generated in Kenya. Peak demand in Kenya has been increasing by an average of approximately 5% annually.

This project will be financed by an ODA loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and also by loans from European Investment Bank.

The project is part of an expansion programme that Marubeni has been undertaking in renewable energy generation. It has a construction track record of more than 900MW from geothermal power plants. In addition, it has construction experience and power generation assets in solar, wind, hydro and biomass power plants around the world. Marubeni aims to increase its net renewable energy generation capacity in the portfolio to approximately 20%.