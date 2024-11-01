Keon Homes revives Birmingham regeneration scheme

CGI of the planned development

Keon Homes, working in partnership with sister company Cameron Homes and housing association Midland Heart, has agreed a land-led deal to commence works on phases 3A, B and C on the Icknield Port Loop Development, building 124 units over the next two years.

Keon has resurrected the scheme after two previous developers associated with the scheme – Urban Splash House and Ilke Homes – fell into administration.

Part of a broader urban regeneration development, the new phases will see construction of two, three and four-bedroom homes, alongside a small apartment block that straddles the canal corner and will be sympathetic to the heritage of the site.

Phase three will involve timber frame construction with a fabric first approach and community neighbourhood gardens.

“As a Brummie born and bred, I’m delighted that we have found a solution that will eventually bring this next phase of the project to life,” said Keon Homes director Warren Bolton. “It has been nine months in the making, but thanks to our strong partnership with Midland Heart and our ability to bring our sister business Cameron Homes into the mix, we were able to meet all the expectations and are now looking to build this flagship scheme out.”

Keon Homes created a joint venture with Cameron Homes and Midland Heart to buy the site out of administration from Ilke Homes. The £35m scheme involves the regeneration of redundant unused brownfield land.

Midland Heart director Joe Reeves said: “We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Keon Homes and working with them at Icknield Port Loop, an iconic housing development for the city, to deliver over 100 homes for social rent and the remainder for shared ownership.

“This development of high quality, energy efficient homes is an important part of our ambitious housing delivery strategy, our commitment to addressing the housing shortage in Birmingham and creating communities where local people can live and thrive.”

Keon Homes is expecting the scheme to take just under two years to complete, with the first properties set to be handed over in spring 2025.

