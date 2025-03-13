Kier appoints defence director

Andy Bolas

Andy Bolas has transferred to his new role after six years as regional director of Kier in Gloucester & Oxfordshire, within its Construction Western & Wales business segment.

Bolas has been with Kier for 25 years, initially as a graduate in design management before going on to be responsible for delivering multiple projects, including several for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation and UK Atomic Energy Authority.

As defence sector director he will oversee a portfolio of projects and programmes including the Defence Estates Optimisation Programme, the Single Living Accommodation Alliance and HM Naval Base Clyde.

Kier Construction group managing director Stuart Togwell said: “Andy is exceptionally well placed to lead our growing defence sector portfolio, bringing decades of expertise and Kier experience to the role.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk