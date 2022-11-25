Kier appoints London regional director

Gus Wright

Gus Wright joins Kier in January 2023 in what is a newly created role.

He will be responsible for the operational delivery of Kier’s commercial and residential projects across London.

A commercial and mixed-use specialist, Gus Wright has more than 30 years’ experience in the construction industry. He joins from Laing O’Rourke, where was a senior project leader and has worked for six years. He is currently working on The Whiteley project in Bayswater. Before joining Laing O’Rourke, he had been operations director at Mace and construction director at Ardmore.

The appointment follows a period of growth for Kier in the London commercial and residential market, securing more than £200m of new contracts that are either on site or in pre-construction.

David McKenzie, managing director of Kier Construction, London & Southern, said: “As part of our strategy, we have built up a strong portfolio in London and Gus will further enhance our operational leadership, capability and capacity to our London clients. I’m looking forward to welcoming Gus in January and working together to continue to drive operational excellence and growth.”

Gus Wright added: “I am thrilled to be joining Kier, a distinguished organisation with clear core values and a solid reputation. This new role offers a great opportunity to further develop the London business and I look forward to positively contributing to the strategy, working with the site teams and enhancing our client and partner relationships.”

