Kier Construction appoints sustainability head

Anna Baker

Anna Baker joins Kier Construction after two years with Careys as head of sustainability. Before that, she was with Sir Robert McAlpine’s environmental team for nearly 13 years, latterly as director of safety, sustainability, health, environment and quality (SSHEQ).

“This is an exciting time to join Kier, a business I’ve long admired,” she said. “With so much great work already underway, I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to the role and leading on the next steps of Kier’s sustainability journey for the construction business.”

The appointment of a head of sustainability for Kier Construction comes on the back of the formation of a group-level ‘responsible business’ team, headed by chief people officer Helen Redfern, in overall charge of the whole ESG (environmental, social and governance) agenda. Reporting to Helen Redfern are Chris Lilley as group health, safety, wellbeing & sustainability director, Ben Stone as group head of environmental sustainability and Lisa Sanders as group head of social sustainability.

Louisa Finlay, managing director of clients and markets at Kier Construction, said: “Anna’s drive to really make a difference and proven ability to see the big picture will complement the work being done across the group to achieve our targets in sustainability.”

