Kier director moves to Apex Airspace

Apex Airspace was set up in 2015 to build on top of other buildings with prefabricated modular boxes.

Phillippa Prongué will work closely with Arshad Bhatti, the company’s founder and CEO, and will be responsible for securing and executing the developer’s pipeline.

She joins from Kier where since 2018 she was group strategy and corporate development director and chief transformation officer. Before this she was managing director (south) for Kier Property Developments.

Phillippa Prongué said of her appointment: “Apex is a forward-thinking developer that operates in an exciting and ground-breaking space. Airspace development is a concept which has real potential to drive housebuilding in a new way, and I’m keen to help develop the strategic direction and build new homes our country desperately needs.”

Last year Apex Airspace secured £28m from the Business Growth Fund (BGF), Homes England and the Mayor of London.

