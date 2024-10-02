Kier follows Bam onto Huddersfield health campus

CGI of the Emily Siddon Building, to be built by Kier

Kier is main contractor for the Emily Siddon Building, a 6,800 sqm facility that represents phase two of the £250m National Health Innovation Campus (NIC) in Huddersfield.

Bam Construction built the first building on the campus, the £60m Daphne Steele Building.

The Emily Siddon Building, set to open at the end of next year, will have a community diagnostic centre on the ground floor, which will be run in partnership with Calderdale & Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust. Other floors will offer specialist clinical teaching facilities and space for start-up organisations as part of the university’s health and wellbeing innovation centre.

The buildings has been designed to meet BREEAM Excellent standards and secure WELL Platinum certification.

Kier Construction regional director Dan Doherty said it was “a fantastic project to be a part of.”

Over the past year, Kier has delivered 16 healthcare projects worth £167m for NHS trusts, including a £17m mental health centre in Islington and the £50m Dyson Cancer Centre in Bath.

