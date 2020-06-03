Kier Highways and Seddon readmitted to Prompt Payment Code

Prior to being suspended from the code in November 2019, Kier Highways was paying 79% of its invoices within the required 60 days and is now paying 98%.

Seddon Construction was paying just 19% of invoices in 60 days but is now paying 92% of them within 60 days.

Interim small business commissioner Philip King said: “It is encouraging to see suspended signatories now adhering to the requirements of the code and being reinstated but the companies who continue to treat their suppliers unfairly remains a concern. I will continue to challenge signatories if the obligatory Payment Practice Reporting data, or a specific challenge from a supplier or representative body, suggests that their practices are not compliant with the code.”

Kier chief executive Andrew Davies said: “Working collaboratively with BEIS and the Office of the Small Business Commissioner we are pleased our actions have resulted in this latest progress for Kier Highways. Following the reinstatement of other Kier businesses onto the Prompt Payment Code we remain committed to working proactively and in partnership with our suppliers.”

