Kier keeps Area 3 highways contract

The £190m Area 3 maintenance and response (M&R) contract for Highways England begins on 1st November 2021 and runs for eight years.

Kier will provide and undertake all cyclical and routine maintenance, incident response, defect rectification and severe weather delivery on the all-purpose trunk roads and motorways within its Area 3. This is Hampshire, Surrey, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Wiltshire and part of Buckinghamshire, but not including the M25.

It includes 237km of the M27, M3, M4 and and 259km of trunk road (equating to 2,908 lane km in total).

Kier has looked after this region for Highways England since 2008, having secured a three-year extension in 2018.

The contract notice for the renewal of the contract put the estimated value at between £160m and £190m. Kier's agreed price is right at the top end of that.

Joe Incutti, group managing director at Kier Highways, said: “This is a significant part of the strategic road network and our established team has accumulated a huge amount of knowledge and expertise since we were appointed in 2008. This experience will benefit us as we move onto the contract where our focus will be on supporting safe and efficient roads, as well as using the latest techniques to drive innovation and positive environmental and social impact.”

Highways England regional operations director Nicola Bell said: “Our roads are among the safest in the world and partnerships like this will help to maintain the high standards that we set ourselves and our partners. By working more closely with our supply chain partners on routine maintenance, repairs and incident response, we will be able to work more effectively, identifying innovative ways of working and provide the best possible quality of service to road users.”

Kier also looks after Area 4 ( Kent, East Sussex and West Sussex) and Area 13 (Cumbria and north Lancashire).

