Kier lands £17m Islington mental health facility

Artist's impression of the planned facility

The new building at 1 Lowther Road in Islington represents the first integrated community mental health facility in the trust’s St Pancras Transformation programme.

Works include the demolition of an existing facility on site and construction of a new four-storey building interview, counselling and treatment rooms, staff offices, a café and group collaboration zones.

The building is designed to BREEAM excellent standards, with solar shading bolted on to the curtain walling to prevent heat gain and reduce the demand on mechanical ventilation systems. There will also be 70 sqm of solar panels on the roof of the building.

Kier was appointed through the Procure Partnerships Framework.

The contractor said that the contract award reinforced its position as “a leading provider of healthcare facilities” having last year completed the £98m reconstruction of Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot and built a £28.5m imaging centre at Royal Brompton Hospital in Chelsea.

