Kier lands Stevenage school expansion

Artist's impression of a new block at The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School in Stevenage

Kier has been given the construction contract for two new blocks at The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School in Stevenage.

The two new buildings, totalling 5,286 sqm, will have classrooms, offices, a new dining area and a new main hall.

These will replace much of the older facilities on site which will be demolished following occupation of the new buildings. The project will also involve some minor refurbishment and extensive landscaping to provide attractive, outdoor spaces following the demolition.

Kier, appointed by the Department of Education through the Priority School Building Programme Phase 2, is preparing to begin on site in summer 2021 and complete at the end of 2023.

The contractor is also busy nearby nearing completion on a new school building in Bishops Stortford for St Joseph’s Catholic School.

