Kier loses sustainability chief to Holcim

Anna Baker

Anna Baker joins Holcim’s UK subsidiary after just 15 months with Kier Construction, which she joined as head of sustainability in December 2022.

Before that, she was with Sir Robert McAlpine’s environmental team for nearly 13 years, latterly as director of safety, sustainability, health, environment and quality (SSHEQ) until moving on to join Careys for two years before joining Kier.

On her new job, Anna Baker said: “Aggregate Industries is a future focused and innovative company with sustainability at the heart of its vision. I’m thrilled to be joining this business and look forward to working alongside the talented teams here to deliver an ambitious sustainability agenda that will add real value for our customers and communities.”

Chief executive Dragan Maksimovic said: “Decarbonising our operations and the wider industry is central to our vision and strategy as a company. So it is great to have Anna joining us at this exciting time. She has an established track record in sustainability within a construction setting and understands the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. We look forward to her continuing to take us forward on our journey.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk