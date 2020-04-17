Kier moves north

Image of the original Tempsford Hall from Bedford Borough Council archives

Kier announced last year that it was moving out of its long-standing home of Tempsford Hall in Sandy and putting it up for sale as part of a cost-cutting drive.

Kier’s new registered head office is at 81 Fountain Street in Manchester city centre, roughly midway between the Town Hall and Piccadilly Gardens.

Tempsford Hall had been Kier’s HQ since 1965. It was built in the 18th century as a grand home and rebuilt after a fire in the early 20th century. During World War II it was used by the Special Operations Executive. It has been substantially enlarged and rmeodelled in more recent times with functional office extensions.

In June 2014, after the most recent multi-million pound makeover, incoming chief executive Hayden Mursell said: “We have made a significant investment in our headquarters at Tempsford Hall as part of our long-term commitment to the region.”

