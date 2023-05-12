Kier picked for £70m Derby Business School

Artist's impression of Derby Business School

The development of Derby Business School kickstarts the university’s masterplan which aims to develop its footprint in the city centre and improve connectivity across its sites.

The new business school, designed by Stride Treglown is a part five and part seven-storey building offering 9,317 square metres. It will have a 233-seat auditorium, a stock market financial trading room, a creativity lab, an extended reality (XR) suite and study spaces.

The new building is projected to be the study base for more than 6,000 students by 2030.

Andrew Bevan, interim director of estates at the University of Derby, said: “The development of the business school is a catalyst for the regeneration of our city hub site. I’m delighted that we have entered into a contract with Kier to deliver this landmark building, which is part of the university’s broader vision to expand its reach and reputation across the UK and globally.”

Dan Doherty, regional director for Kier Construction North & Scotland, said: “We have extensive experience in delivering first-class higher education buildings and have no doubt that this business school will hugely benefit students, staff and the local community.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk