Kier picked for west London school rebuilding

Image of the planned new school from Jestico & Whiles

The Department for Education has appointed Kier to redevelop Northolt High School in the London Borough of Ealing.

Northolt High School’s existing buildings are to be demolished and replaced by new facilities.

The new school will be designed and constructed over two phases, using Kier’s K-School design platform. It is designed to be net zero carbon in its operation, in line with the DfE’s latest output specification requirements. Thermally efficient buildings will have ground source heat pump technology and photovoltaic panels on the roof.

Design capacity is for 1,100 secondary pupils and 30 additional resource provision (ARP) places for pupils with special educational needs.

Some of the school facilities will also be made available for community use, including outdoor sports facilities, an amphitheatre, cinema, activity studio and fitness rooms.

The redevelopment forms part of the government’s School Rebuilding Programme (SRP) scheme which focuses on the rebuilding and refurbishment of schools and sixth forms across England.

