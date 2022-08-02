Kier picked to build Bargeddie school

St Kevin's 'community hub'

Kier Construction is due to begin works on the site in summer 2023, with an expected completion date of mid-2024.

The new St Kevin’s Primary School, close to its existing location in Bargeddie, will include a community hall. Designed by architect Stallan-Brand, it is being described as not just a school but a 'community hub'.

Kier has been appointed by Hub South West Scotland, acting for North Lanarkshire Council.

Phil McDowell, regional director of Kier Construction North & Scotland, said: “This new hub will be transformational for North Lanarkshire, providing a dynamic and sustainable space for pupils, teachers and the community to hugely benefit from.”

Hub South West Scotland said that it did not know yet how much it would cost to build the new school, since plans had yet to be finalised. The council's budget for the project was not disclosed.

Michael Ross, chief executive of Hub South West Scotland, said that there were three other schools under construction in North Lanarkshire, which have a combined project value of more than £58m. However, he would not disclose the expected cost of this project.

The chosen contractor appears to have a close relationship with this client.

“Having already delivered a large number of projects with Kier, it is great to be working with them again on this project,” Michael Ross said.

Phil McDowell said: “Kier has a long-standing relationship with Hub South West Scotland and the transparency and support that we receive from them is instrumental in ensuring that we take the needs and demands of the local community into full consideration throughout the development journey.”

