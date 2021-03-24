Kier refurb to create Durham records office

The Durham History Centre

Kier's task is to refurbish the 19th century Grade II listed Mount Oswald Manor House, to create a new facility for local archives, heritage and registration services. Durham Register Office will relocate to the site.

The Durham History Centre will house more than five miles of archives that are currently stored at County Hall. It will also provide a home for historic registration records, the historic environment record, local studies collections and the Durham Light Infantry collection.

Kier will start on site in late spring and is due to complete in the autumn of 2022.

Dan Doherty, regional director at Kier Regional Building North & Scotland, said: “We have a range of experience in delivering first-class refurbishment projects for listed properties and we look forward to being a part of Durham’s extensive history.”

The project has been designed by Ryder Architecture which has worked with Kier on a number of schemes in the Durham area, including New College Durham’s STEM building and Durham County Council headquarters.

