Kier signs £200m contract to expand HMP Channings Wood

HMP Channings Wood [image: Roger Cornfoot/ CC BY-SA 2.0]

The expansion at HMP Channings Wood will create an additional 494 prison places in new X-shaped T60 houseblocks.

As part of its £200m contract, Kier will also build a workshop at HMP Channings Wood to equip prisoners with skills to support their rehabilitation.

The T60 houseblock is the latest iteration of a design that Kier has been appointed to deliver under a framework with the Ministry of Justice . This work includes 15 houseblocks across the prison estate, following the completion of HMP Five Wells and ongoing projects at HMP Millsike, HMP Elmley and HMP Bullingdon. The houseblocks will be created using modular construction, with components manufactured off site.

As part of Kier’s commitment to support local communities, the expansion of HMP Kier has committed to providing jobs for prison leavers through its Making Ground programme, which offers work opportunities in construction to prisoners released on temporary licence.

The expansion of HMP Channings Wood is part of the accelerated houseblocks delivery programme (AHDP) alliance contract awarded to Kier and Wates. The alliance was procured via the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework, with Kier awarded the expansion projects at HMPs Bullingdon and Elmley, where construction work is already under way.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk