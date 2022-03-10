Kier starts Bungay High School block

Stakeholder representatives assemble to mark ground breaking

Kier Construction is building a new 2 two-storey standalone block at Bungay High School, with four new classrooms, a staff area and a new kitchen and dining facility.

The additional facilities will increase capacity from 900 to 1050 pupils.

The work will also see existing rooms in the school refurbished and extended, including the creation of an addition music practice room. The main school office will also be extended.

The project has been designed by Ipswich-based Concertus Design & Property Consultants, formerly part of the property department of Suffolk County Council.

