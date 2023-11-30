Kier starts construction on £48m Sunderland eye hospital

Builders and medical managers got together to have their photo taken

South Tyneside & Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust is relocating its eye hospital from a 75-year-old building on Queen Alexandra Road in the southeast of the city to a new 10,000 sqm building within the city centre Sunderland Riverside regeneration area.

On Monday 27th November, main contractor Kier joined with project partners to host a ground breaking ceremony on site to mark the start of works.

A programme of enabling and preparatory works has already been completed by Kier and work on the new hospital is expected to complete in spring 2026.

South Tyneside & Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Ken Bremner said: “This is a momentous day not only for the NHS, but for the city of Sunderland and our whole region. The new Eye Hospital will help us treat patients for decades ahead and provide a much better experience for patients and staff alike.”

