Kier starts HMP Elmley expansion

CGI of the new T60 style cell block at Elmley

Kier has been appointed by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to build another cell block at HMP Elmley to provide an additional 247 prison places.

Kier and Wates were handed a £500m deal by the MoJ to expand six prisons in alliance under the accelerated houseblocks delivery programme (AHDP) – to help reach the government’s target for 20,000 new prison places. HMP Elmley is the first of these projects to start main works on site.

Elmley, a category B and C adult male prison, will also get additional ancillary buildings, including a new prisoner workshop, and the kitchen facilities will be refurbished and extended.

The new block will be four-storeys high, X-shaped and of a modular construction, as per the T60 design standard for new prisons. It will also be fully electric powered.

The start of work follows the delivery of the site’s enabling works, which were completed in January 2024. The project team for the main works includes Mace, Gleeds, Baker Hicks and Pick Everard as well as Kier.

Work is set to complete by the end of 2026.

