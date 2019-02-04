Kier starts work on £98m Ascot hospital

Heatherwood Hospital

The new hospital will specialise in planned, non-emergency procedures for cardiology, radiology, lithotripsy, children’s clinic, physiotherapy and orthodontics. It will have six operating theatres and 48 inpatient beds, plus 22 day case cubicles. There will also be a primary care hub on site and a private patient unit.

Work starts on site in January and the project is expected to be finished by the end of 2021.

Kier was appointed via the ProCure21+ framework.

Jonathan Payne, managing director for Kier Construction Thames Valley and director at Kier Buildings, said: “This latest win is a hugely important milestone for healthcare delivery in the south of England. It is testament to the drive, energy and passion of the team at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust that this new build hospital will help transform delivery of healthcare to residents of Ascot and the surrounding area.

“Working collaboratively with the trust over the last three years, we have also delivered a new maternity unit and emergency assessment centre for Wexham Park Hospital. Alongside our local supply chain, we have extensive experience delivering healthcare projects and we look forward to playing a pivotal role in the transformation of Heatherwood Hospital.”