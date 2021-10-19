Kier switches to new social value calculator

How Kier adds social value

Kier has partnered with Thrive, which is delivering a social value calculator that will capture, track and demonstrate social value across the Group.

Instead of presenting numbers that represent the ‘social’ value of its own activities, Kier has decided to adopt a software platform called Thrive that also captures the value created by its entire supply chain.

The Thrive platform is aligned to Kier’s Building for a Sustainable World framework and will enable the company to track the social value targets of each project, as well as providing environment-related numbers and a range of corporate-wide reporting. This will allow Kier to provide clients and other stakeholders with broader data on a project's social value impact.

Sheryl Moore, Kier’s group social sustainability manager, said: “Through our sustainability framework, Building for a Sustainable World, we have recognised the need for an enhanced social value platform that allows us to report on the requirements for all of our clients and stakeholders. Building on the legacy of our existing calculator, we completed an in-depth appraisal of suppliers and concluded that Thrive was the best fit to capture our social value impact.

“Thrive is the perfect partner to help us demonstrate our social legacy and drive the social value agenda. It has a unique combination of being user-friendly, having the ability to effortlessly capture data across both our business and throughout our supply chain, as well as providing robust and credible metrics and having the flexibility to support our various customer requirements”.

