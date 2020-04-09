Kier takes lead on Nightingale Bristol

UWE's conference centre will become a temporary hospital

NHS Nightingale Bristol on UWE’s Frenchay campus will have an initial capacity for 300 beds – rising to 1,000 as required. It and forms part of the NHS’ nationwide efforts to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Accommodation that is not currently being used by students will also be made available for NHS staff to provide doctors and nurses with easy access to the new emergency facility.

The hospital is expected to remain operational over the summer and the site will be returned to the University ready for the next academic year in the autumn. To ensure health and safety is protected, the university will operate clearly defined separate zones across the campus to ensure NHS staff and patients are separated from UWE Bristol staff and students on site at all times.

Kier’s services were procured through the Department of Health & Social Care’s ProCure22 (P22) framework.

Anthony Irving, managing director for Kier Regional Building Western & Wales, said: “This temporary hospital at the conference centre at the University of the West of England is vital to help support the NHS efforts with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been agile to respond to the needs of the NHS and I’d like to thank our supply chain partners, as well as Kier Professional Services who are providing us with engineering support. The teams are delivering this new medical facility with such skill, determination and commitment.”

As reported yesterday, Kier is also converting Bay Studios in Swansea into an 850-bed field hospital with local contractor TRJ.

