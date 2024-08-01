Kier to build SEND school in Hillingdon

Artist's impression of Pinn River School [image courtesy of Noviun Architects]

Pinn River School is funded by the Department for Education and will be managed by the Eden Academy Trust.

The new 180 place school, for pupils aged four to 19, will specialise in the educational needs of children and young adults with severe or profound learning difficulties, including pupils with autism and/or multi-sensory impairments (MSI).

A hoist network will assist children and young adults with physical limitations to move around the building.

