Kier to build Spen Valley leisure centre

Artist's impression of the new facility

The Spen Valley Leisure Centre will be built on the site of the original Spenborough Pool and will include a two-storey, two-pool complex. It will have a double-height foyer, leading to wet changing areas and a multi-activity hall. A mezzanine level will have dry changing rooms, a gym, exercise studios and spectator seating.

The project is due to start on site in early 2020 and the new facility is expected to open in the autumn of 2021. This will be followed by the demolition of the existing fitness suite, releasing further external works, with final completion anticipated at the end of 2021.

Phil McDowell, operations director at Kier Regional Building Northern, said: “We have a lot of experience in delivering leisure centres across the country and are thrilled to be working with Kirklees Council to deliver the brand-new Spen Valley Leisure Centre.

The project was procured through the YORbuild2 framework.

