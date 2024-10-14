Kier to build Yasa's new HQ

CGI of Yasa's new HQ at Bicester Motion

Yasa’s new headquarters will occupy 90,000 sq ft (8,361 sq m) of The Ranges, the innovation quarter of Bicester Motion industrial park.

An additional four buildings will be also be going up as part of The Ranges as phase two or the development, which together have a construction value of £60m.

Practical completion is targeted for summer 2025.

Yasa (standing for yokeless and segmented armature) is a British manufacturer of electric motors and motor controllers for use in automotive and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2009 and acquired by Mercedes Benz in 2021.

Kier was appointed to the project by Bicester Motion whose chief executive, Daniel Geoghegan, said: “I offer my congratulations to Kier in securing The Range’s phase one contract. We look forward to boosting construction jobs and the wider local supply chain in delivering this important project.”

Andy Bolas, Kier Construction regional director, Western & Wales, said: “We are delighted to be marking the start on work at The Ranges – it’s an incredibly exciting project to be delivering. We are establishing a real expertise and experience for delivering projects in the science and technology sector – particularly in Oxfordshire region – and we look forward to continuing to build upon that here.”

