Kier to put up £40m Salford health building

The new building will form part of the University of Salford’s School of Health & Society

Work has already begun on site on the construction of a new building to house the University of Salford’s health-related courses, including podiatry, prosthetics and orthotics, sports rehabilitation, occupational therapy and sports science.

Plans are also being explored for the delivery of mother and child health sessions, weight management clinics and wellbeing support services.

The 5,550 sqm all-electric building will form part of the university’s School of Health & Society – the largest school at the university with more than 8,400 students. It is being built alongside the A6 next to Salford Crescent train station.

Kier plans to ‘showcase modern methods of construction’, cladding the building in prefabricated concrete panels. The three-storey building will also have a roof garden.

Work is expected to complete towards the end of 2026.

Sarah Morton, regional director for Kier Construction North & Scotland, said: “With our extensive experience in the education, healthcare, and science and technology sectors, we are eager to leverage our expertise to create a cutting-edge facility that will serve the needs of students, staff, and the wider community for many years to come.”

Vicky Halliwell, interim dean of the university’s School of Health & Society, said: “The new building will be one of the gems in the expanding University of Salford estate. It will house world-class facilities which will help us enrich learning, teaching and research opportunities here in Salford and enable us to support the health and wellbeing of our community too.”

