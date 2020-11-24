Kier wins £106m Marylebone Square new-build

Marylebone Square is designed by Simon Bowden Architecture

Kier will put up a nine-storey, 25,160 sq m building on the site of the former Moxon Street carpark – said to be the the last whole city block in the W1 postcode to be developed.

The building has been designed by Simon Bowden Architecture “in the style of a contemporary interpretation of a classic London mansion block that seamlessly blends into its historic surroundings”, with bespoke ceramic cladding, cast aluminium balustrading and feature frieze detailing.

There will be five residential floors above ground floor with 79 apartments and a three-storey basement for retail, restaurant and community facilities including a community hall housing a farmers’ market on Sundays.

The lowest basement level will include parking for residents and plant space, with the B1 level providing public parking.

The project is scheduled to complete in summer 2023.

Kier Construction managing director Liam Cummins said: “This is an exciting project for us to be appointed to deliver and it draws on both our technical excellence and experience of delivering large scale, mixed-use schemes in London. This appointment is testament to our collaborative relationship with Concord London and its consultant partners. We look forward to successfully delivering this project and creating a lasting legacy in Marylebone as part of our growing portfolio of projects in London.”

Concord London managing director Chris Murray said: “Marylebone Square is a truly significant milestone for us as a company. We look forward to working alongside Kier to deliver a first class development that will combine beautiful architecture, high quality finishes and the latest technology to create exceptional homes for residents and a superb new retail destination for the local community.”

