Kier wins £10m yoghurt factory extension

Yoghurt producer Müller is planning to double the size of its Telford factory and Kier has been contracted to build the extension.

The £10m project will enable Müller to significantly increase yoghurt production and make the Telford plant one of the most technologically advanced dairy production facilities in Europe.

Kier will build the steel-framed extension to the rear of the existing building on a currently undeveloped section of the site. Enabling works have begun but production operations will continue throughout, with the plant remaining operational 24/7. The new facility is due to be operational in early 2019.

Kier Construction Central managing director Mark Pausey said: “Overall, the UK’s industrial sector has increased by 1.4% a year since 1948, according to a recent report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and this is the latest award for Kier which allows us to build on our expertise in the sector.

“It’s an exciting award for the team on such a technically challenging project and using our experience from schemes including the 37,000 m2 units at Kier Park, Frimley and 46,000 m2 at Basingstoke we can ensure the current operations for Müller run without disruption as we work to substantially increase the production capacity.”