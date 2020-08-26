Kier wins £25m Dover Grammar build

CGI of the planned new building for Dover Grammar School for Boys

The £24.7m contract is for the design and construction of a new four-storey teaching block and attached four-court sports hall, with a two-court multi-use games area and grass football pitch.

The new building will replace the current building, which was constructed in the 1930s, to provide modern facilities for the secondary school’s 860 pupils and. To keep some of the history of the old school, Kier is relocating its pipe organ, a stained glass window and some historical plaques.

The project was procured through the DfE construction framework as part of the DfE’s priority school building programme (PSBP). Construction is due to be completed in summer 2023.

Cliff Thomas, managing director at Kier Regional Building London & southeast, said: “The new building will provide pupils with modern facilities and we look forward to utilising our vast experience in delivering school buildings to create a first-class learning environment for all that attend the school. We are also proud of our long-lasting relationship in delivering new educational facilities throughout Kent.”

In a similar project, Kier recently built a new three-storey school building for Harris Academy Bromley.

