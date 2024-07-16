Kier wins £47m Greenwich college redevelopment

The £47m Greenwich campus project involves demolishing existing buildings and putting up a new five-storey block.

In addition, 294 new flats are being built on the site for housing association L&Q, with 50% designated as affordable.

The new 5,654 sq m college building has been designed to rate as BREAAM Outstanding, with both air source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels on the roof, combined with an ambient loop heating and cooling system, all of which Kier says it will take on in-house rather than farm out.

Kier was appointed via a Procure Partnerships framework.

