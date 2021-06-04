Kier wins Colchester sheltered housing scheme

Kier’s contract is for the demolition of the existing Elfreda House facility in Iceni Way, Colchester, and construction of new accommodation.

The replacement building will be three-storeys high and have 36 self-contained flats, which is four more than before. The old premises comprised studio flats with shared bathroom facilities, whereas the new build will offer residents their own self-contained bathrooms, kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms.

Each apartment will also have its own outside space, either in the form of a balcony or a courtyard for those on the ground floor. There will also be shared communal spaces where residents can socialise, and lifts to the upper floors.

Kier’s contract includes an external courtyard, car park and drainage works.

The contract also includes the specific instruction that a time capsule located within communal lounge chimney breast of the old building must be carefully retrieved.

Former residents, currently rehoused, will be given the first opportunity to move back into the new facility when it opens next year.

