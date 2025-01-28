Kier wins Hackney redevelopment contract

CGI of the completed project

The Colville Estate redevelopment is one of the biggest and most ambitious regeneration programmes in the council’s history. The mixed-use project will include 925 new homes to replace 430 existing homes that are no longer fit for purpose.

Built over seven phases, the scheme also includes a range of civic amenities and public realm connecting the estate to the wider borough.

Kier has been appointed to lead the latest phase (phase 2C) of the masterplan This will involve the delivery of 93 new mixed-tenure homes across two plots, including 52 social rent homes for returning residents and local residents in housing need, funded by the Mayor of London’s Affordable Homes Programme, 19 affordable shared-ownership homes for people living or working in Hackney, and 22 privately-owned homes.

Kier will also deliver the shell and core for a new energy centre to serve the entire Colville Estate and provide capacity to support other developments in the area.

Guy Nicholson, deputy mayor of Hackney and the borough’s cabinet member for delivery, regeneration and inclusive economy, said: “In Hackney, we’re building much-needed genuinely affordable homes for local people.

“This latest phase of 93 homes on the Colville Estate includes 52 council homes for social rent, all for people remaining on the estate or those in need of an affordable home, and 19 for shared ownership to help people get on the housing ladder. The new community centre for the estate is also being built as part of this phase, along with a new energy centre that will supply low-carbon hot water and heating to Colville and our award-winning Britannia Leisure Centre next door.”

