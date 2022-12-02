Kier’s Davies takes EKFB chair

Andrew Davies

Andrew Davies has taken over as chairman of the board of EKFB from Eiffage’s UK infrastructure chief, Olivier de Guinaumont, who has served his tenure as chairman.

EKFB is comprised of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and Bam Nuttall (EKFB). It is building an 80km section of the new high speed HS2 railway – between the Chiltern Tunnel and Long Itchington Wood.

I am delighted to be taking on the role as non-executive chairman of the EKFB JV board to support the delivery of Europe’s largest infrastructure project,” Andrew Davies said.

“This JV brings together four companies with immense depth of skill and talent and collectively we have a common endeavour to construct this section of HS2 and enable greater connectivity across the UK.”

