Kilkern to excavate M6 drill pits

Manchester-based Kilkern will dig a series of launch and reception pits in the motorway’s verges in preparation for the directional drilling of underground electrical service duct routes.

The work is part of National Highways’ supposedly suspended smart motorway programme, converting hard shoulders to all-lane running and putting in vehicle detection technology and variable message boards.

Each launch and reception shaft will be between two and five metres deep and approximately 12 metres square. Each will have suitable access ramps for the plant to set up at the correct drilling levels. Drilling will be carried out using an American Augers DD110 rig with each location being approximately 45 metres long at a depth of around four metres.

Kilkern civil engineering director Chris Wright said work had to be planned to minimise disruption to the many concurrent site activities on the project. “We have worked closely with Costain on other elements of the motorway upgrade programme to ensure that we reduce the impact of works on road users and are carry forward what we’ve learned in our approach here,” he said. “To that end, the six month programme will be carried out mainly at night which will mean traffic flows remain uninterrupted at peak periods.”

Kilkern’s work began this month, with the completion of this phase due in October 2022.

