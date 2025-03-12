King Lifting adds second 700-tonner

King Lifting’s new LTM 1650-8.1

The Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1 is an eight-axle mobile crane that is rated at 700 tonnes safe working load. It is equipped with a basic 54-metre main boom that can be converted to an 80-metre boom.

With the addition of its full 90-metre luffing equipment and Y-shaped guying system, maximum hook height is 152 metres and maximum lifting radius is 112 metres.

King Lifting bought its first LTM 1650-8.1 in 2022 and is seeing sufficient demand to justify getting another.

Managing director Tristan King said: “We have seen a demand for this type of machine grow over the past three years since we took delivery of our first crane of this type. By adding this additional unit, it further demonstrates our commitment to supporting our clients with the latest equipment in the marketplace."

King’s new LTM 1650-8.1 working on its first project, lifting data modules in Slough

