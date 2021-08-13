King Power Stadium expansion plans revealed

Plans include two high-rise buildings and an events arena alognside the stadium

Plans for the expansion and development of King Power Stadium in Leicester are set to be submitted to the city council this autumn.

Leicester City’s proposals include an expansion of the East Stand to add 8,000 seats, taking the capacity to 40,000. It also wants to build a 15-storey (220-room) hotel and a 6,000-capacity multi-purpose event and entertainment arena, all connected by footbridges.

There are also proposals within the masterplan for a 20-storey residential tower block and commercial space, and multi-storey car parking facilities.

The club's architect for the project is KSS Group.

The hybrid planning application seeks full planning permission for the stadium expansion only. All other buildings are being applied for in outline only.

Subject to receiving planning permission, the earliest possible completion date for the East Stand will be summer 2024.

