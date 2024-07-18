Kingspan embraces Chinese solar tech

Longi and Kingspan shake on the deal

Kingspan Group has formed a strategic partnership with Chinese solar technology manufacturer Longi Green Energy Technology.

The collaboration aims to integrate advanced solar with building materials.

Kingspan and Longi have agreed to bring together their technologies to develop and promote both integrated and applied solar photovoltaic systems, which may also lead to joint manufacturing and marketing at some point in the future.

Kingspan chief executive Gene Murtagh said: "Kingspan is excited to partner with Longi. Their innovative solar technology, combined with our building solutions, will redefine what it means to build sustainably."

Longi chairman Zhong Baoshen said: "This partnership with Kingspan marks a significant step in Longi’s journey towards a more sustainable world. Together, our respective technologies will allow our customers to not only conserve energy, but to create it by harnessing the power of the sun.”

