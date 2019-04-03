Kingspan partners with Premsafe for height safety

The Kingspan SafePro2 system

Premsafe makes and installs fall protection systems, including horizontal safety lines, mobile man anchors and roof access systems.

Under the partnership deal, the SafePro2 horizontal safety line system can now be installed on a Kingspan roof under Kingspan guarantee.

SafePro2 comprises high-strength steel cable and support on energy absorbing roof anchor posts. It is designed to be installed during or after construction without the need to access the roof underside.

Premsafe director James Turvey said: “The biggest benefit of Kingspan’s SafePro2 system is that it’s the only approved system which enables Kingspan customers to retain their single point warranty.

“Having worked with Kingspan for over a year to establish this partnership, we are delighted to be named as Kingspan’s go-to installer for SafePro2 on their roofs and we look forward to helping their customers achieve peace of mind with a long-term fall protection solution.”

Kingspan commercial director Richard Biston said: “Premsafe have shown that they are reliable, competent and experienced fall protection specialists and we have every faith in their ability to provide safe and efficient installation of SafePro2.

“Our partnership with Premsafe will enable us to offer extended single-point warranties on Kingspan roofs which could potentially save our customers significant amounts of time, money and stress.”

Over the next 12 months, Premsafe plans to install hundreds of SafePro2 systems across the UK, from bases in Portsmouth, London, Manchester and Leicester.