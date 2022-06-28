Knauf buys Gypfor’s Newport plant

Knauf's new plasterboard factory in Newport

The Newport plant, still under construction, will increase Knauf’s UK production by 20% when fully onstream in the first quarter of 2023.

The factory, developed by Spanish company Gypfor, is within Associated British Ports’ port of Newport, allowing gypsum to be offloaded directly, avoiding road haulage. It is not clear why Gypfor has decided not to continue with its production plans for the site.

Knauf UK managing director Ian Stokes said: “This new plant will significantly increase our ability to service customers throughout the UK, and particularly those in South Wales, the Midlands and the southwest of England. It is a very exciting move for Knauf and, following recent investment in increasing the capacity of Knauf Insulation, reflects the confidence of the Knauf Group in the UK construction sector.”

Knauf plans to make a range of gypsum boards in Newport, adding to the capacity of its existing plants in Immingham and Sittingbourne.

