Knights Brown shores up Cardiff sea defences

After extensive planning and preparation, civils contractor Knights Brown has begun site work for the Cardiff Coastal Defence Initiative.

Spanning 1.5 km along the Cardiff Foreshore, from Tidefields Road to the River Rhymney Estuary, the project will add 150,000 tonnes of rock armour protection against coastal erosion and flooding.

Knights Brown is also enhancing flood defences along the River Rhymney estuary, incorporating elevated flood bunds and a sheet pile wall and pile cap to improve defences against rising floodwaters.

Completion is expected in spring 2027.

Cardiff City Council cabinet member for climate change, Caro Wild, said: "As a coastal city with three rivers running through it, it's vital we take action now to protect homes, businesses and key infrastructure from the increased risk of flooding we will face in the future as a result of climate change.

"Through our One Planet Cardiff strategy we're playing our part in limiting global temperature rises and doing some really good work to reduce carbon emissions: building a new low carbon heat network, the new solar farm at Lamby Way, developing our network of segregated cycleways, planting tens of thousands of trees annually, and more - but the impacts of climate change are happening to the city already and sea levels have already risen, so proactive steps like these flood defences, are also essential to ensure Cardiff is resilient enough to cope in years to come."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk