Knights Brown tops £100m again

Knights Brown’s sales reached £101.5m in the year to 31st March 2024, and increase of just 1.4% on the previous year’s record of £100.1m.

The results also show gross profit margin increasing to 10.1% with operating profit holding steady at £2.1m.

Profit before tax was also £2.1m (2023: £2.0m).

Finance director Philip Crozier said: “Performance is in line with expectations as a result of good performances in the energy, coasts and ports sectors. We are pleased to have consolidated our position despite the slowdown experienced in local government infrastructure spending, which impacted further growth.”

