Know your UKCAs from your UK(NI)s

The UKCA mark will be required on buidling products to show conformity to UK norms

Manufacturers, and others in the supply chain, will still need to get their products certified as compliant with European Union regulations (Conformité Européenne, or CE) if they intend to sell the goods in the European Union. If they are to be sold in the UK, they need a new United Kingdom Conformity Assessed (UKCA) mark.

And thanks to the wonders of the Brexit process, if they want to sell in Northern Ireland, they will require the United Kingdom Northern Ireland mark (the UK(NI) mark), which is additional to the CE marking in some instances.

A fuller explanation of the new product certification regime has been produced by the Construction Leadership Council and the government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy. Click here to download it as a pdf or see the CLC website.

More information on the testing, standards, processes, and certification that underpins the regulatory regimes and the associated markings is being prepared by the CLC as separate guidance.

