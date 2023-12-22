Komatsu acquires American Battery

Low-voltage Alliance Intelligent Battery Series battery pack (left) and high-voltage Proliance Intelligent Battery Series battery pack (right)

Komatsu said the deal would help accelerate the development of battery-powered electric machinery by using ABS’ battery technology, along with other initiatives that the Japanese giant is pursuing.

ABS develops and manufactures heavy-duty and industrial battery packs, using lithium-ion batteries for commercial vehicles, transit buses and on- and off-road vehicles. The company provides both standard and customised battery systems.

The first Komatsu equipment with ABS batteries will be mining equipment in North and South America, where demand for electrification has been increasing. In the future, Komatsu will aim to expand the use of batteries in construction equipment and to establish a global supply system. Komatsu will continue to support ABS’ battery business to further develop the electrification business post-acquisition.

The plan is that ABS will operate as a stand-alone business within Komatsu. The mining and construction opportunities provided through Komatsu will enable ABS to position itself as one of the world’s leading providers of battery systems in both on-highway and off-highway markets, Komatsu said.

