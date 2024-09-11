Komatsu and Sony hook up for drone brain

Komatsu's Edge is a terrain mapping tool using AI to remove obstacles such as machinery and buildings from drone surveys

EarthBrain is joint venture of Komatsu, the Japanese construction machinery manufacturer, with NTT Communications, Sony Semiconductor and Nomura Research Institute, to champion digitalisation and advancement in drone surveying processes.

With its latest Edge evolution, Komatsu Smart Construction now offers a terrain mapping tool using AI to remove obstacles such as machinery and buildings from drone surveys, reducing the need for manual amendments and tidying once the data has been captured.

Komatsu says that Edge enables both experts and beginners to perform accurate drone surveys and process drone flights into point clouds.

Edge was initially unveiled at the Intermat trade show in Paris in April 2024 and is now available in the UK and several other European countries.

Bart Vingerhoets, senior commercial manager at Komatsu Smart Construction, said: “A major benefit of our updated Edge solution is its ability to speed up data processing from drone surveys to create a fully accurate, digital twin. When connected with the Smart Construction dashboard solution, the 3D terrain maps available will save time spent on the jobsite and the data collected including volume, percentage of progress and location on site can be collected quickly and efficiently.”

