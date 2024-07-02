Komatsu completes GHH acquisition

A Komatsu WXO7 LHD loading a GHH MK-A20 truck at an event at GHH in Gelsenkirchen

It is more than 18 months since Komatsu announced that it had agreed a deal to take over GHH, back in December 2022. Now the transaction has now finally completed.

Gelsenkirchen-based GHH, previously part of the Schmidt Kranz Group, makes loaders and articulated dump trucks, mainly for the underground mining and tunnelling industries.

“The talented GHH staff are now part of Komatsu and our new combined team will work together to expand offerings and increase customer access to products in new territories,” said Peter Salditt, president of Komatsu´s mining business division.

“We are excited to start collaborating to add value to our customers’ operations.”

