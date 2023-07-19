Komatsu launches electric excavator

  1. Instagram
Wed July 19 2023

8 hours Latest development in electric diggers from Komatsu is the PC33E-6, a three-tonne mini excavator powered by a lithium-ion battery.

The Komatsu PC33E-6
Komatsu regards the launch of the PC33E-6 as key to developing the market for electric plant.

Emanuele Viel, group manager utility at Komatsu Europe, said: “The PC33E-6 features large capacity batteries and a highly efficient powerline, enabling most customers to work non-stop for a full shift before having to recharge. Thanks to a lightning-fast charging system, downtime is significantly reduced, allowing for increased productivity and efficiency on the job site.”

The machine comes with a complimentary three-year maintenance plan, full machine warranty, and a five-year parts warranty specifically covering the new high-value electrical powertrain components.

